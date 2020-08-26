WASHINGTON -- Trump adviser Peter Navarro says his disparaging comments about Canadian soldiers who served alongside Americans in Afghanistan were taken out of context, despite being recorded on audio and published in a new book.

Navarro, an economist serving as director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy for U.S. President Donald Trump, appeared to question Canada’s contribution to the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, where more than 158 Canadian soldiers died and more than 40,000 served over the 12-year operation following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“Every time that a Canadian shows up in a uniform, it's doing us a favour? How's that work?" Navarro says in the audio recording. The quote is included in "The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World,” by CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto.

"Were they doing us a favour, or were they brought into the idea they needed to do that as part of the global effort against terrorists?” Navarro says.

"I mean, if they were just doing us a favour, maybe their government should have been thrown out of office."

In a statement to CTV News on Wednesday, Navarro says he was talking about trade grievances when the military was brought up.

“The remark is being taken out of context,” he said.

"The discussion itself centered around the fact that while the United States and Canada have strong shared national security interests in, for example, the war on terror, there are sharp trade differences between us. This administration greatly honors our veterans and those in uniform amongst our allies that defend democracy and freedom around the world, and the Trump Administration proves that every day. No one should ever doubt that.”

Canadian military brass called Navarro’s comments outrageous, with former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Rick Hillier, who at one point commanded the NATO ISAF in Afghanistan, saying that “every Canadian should be insulted by comments like that.”

Since Navarro’s comments went public, Hillier said he’s been flooded with calls from U.S. counterparts who say they don’t share Navarro’s views.

Defence Minister Harjiit Sajjan also weighed in on Thursday.

"Canadians will not forget their sacrifice and having served alongside them, I know the American military and everyday Americans will not forget that Canada was there for them in their time of need,” he said.

Sciutto’s book, released earlier this month, offers a deeper look into how Trump’s unpredictable style of politics is alienating U.S. allies and empowering U.S. enemies.