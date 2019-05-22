Top soldier acknowledges handling of Afghan memorial 'hit a nerve;' vows access
Canadian Forces Sapper Nicholas Poulin, from Quebec City, dismantles the Canadian War Memorial at Kandahar Air Field Saturday, November 12, 2011 in Kandahar, Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 1:21PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 1:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's top soldier acknowledges that last week's unveiling of the Kandahar memorial without the families of dead soldiers present hit a nerve.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, tells The Canadian Press no insult or disrespect was intended.
Decisions around the opening and severely restricted access to the site have come under attack from Afghan war veterans and families of those killed there.
Vance says he has asked his team to come up with plans to allow access to anyone who wants it.
He also says the fragile memorial needs to be inside, and the Department of National Defence headquarters in Ottawa was chosen as the best place.
In Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he is looking into the situation.
