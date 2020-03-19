OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a long-running case over whether the billionaire founder of Apotex deprived his cousins of their rightful share of the generic pharmaceutical giant.

Barry Sherman was found dead with his wife Honey in their Toronto home in 2017 -- an apparent double-homicide the police have been unable to solve -- and the case has continued against his estate.

The cousins said he owed them a share of his fortune because he hadn't lived up to an obligation to take care of their interests in their family business after their own parents died.

Lower courts have rejected the cousins' argument and, by refusing today to hear a final appeal, the Supreme Court is effectively saying those rulings were right.

One of the cousins drew attention after the Shermans' deaths with allegations Barry Sherman had wanted to kill his wife long before the couple was found dead.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reason for its decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020