

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a Calgary man who argued he was fending off an attempted sexual assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times.

Nicholas Rasberry was sentenced to seven years in prison after a judge convicted him of manslaughter in the death of school teacher Craig Kelloway in May 2013.

Canada's top court on Thursday dismissed a request to hear arguments against the conviction.

The three-member Alberta Court of Appeal had earlier rejected a bid to overturn both the sentence and conviction.

The defence had argued that the court should have accepted Rasberry's claim that he was acting in self-defence.

Rasberry said Kelloway, who was originally from Glace Bay, N.S., had threatened to sexually assault him and his wife.