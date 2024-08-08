Canada

    • Top court nixes Jordan Peterson's appeal of professional college's remedial orders

    Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday February 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Jordan Peterson speaks to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park Alta, on Sunday February 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    OTTAWA -

    Canada's top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson's legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.

    The author and University of Toronto professor emeritus has not had an active clinical practice since 2017 but remains a member of the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

    In 2022, the professional body reviewed Peterson's social-media conduct after hearing concerns about whether his posts met its standards.

    It determined that online comments appeared degrading, demeaning and unprofessional -- and that this posed a risk to the public.

    The college directed Peterson to enter into a coaching program to reflect on his approach to public statements, and said he could be accused of professional misconduct if he did not comply.

    The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed Peterson's application for judicial review, and the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal attempt.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

