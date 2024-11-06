Tom Mulcair: Donald Trump has a long enemies list, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on it

Live election results: Trump elected 47th U.S. president
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Donald Trump’s election as president could have a profound effect on Canadian trade, manufacturing and immigration.
Trump’s icy relationship with Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.
When Trump was last in power, he started making life much more difficult for asylum seekers in the United States. Seeing a political advantage in the contrast, Justin Trudeau famously tweeted #WelcometoCanada in January, 2017.
What followed was a massive influx of asylum seekers who arrived mostly through an irregular border crossing at Roxham Road, south of Montreal. It quickly became a political hotspot that exacerbated relations between the Quebec provincial government and Ottawa.
After years of refusing to see the problem, Trudeau was finally forced to act, but the unplanned massive increase in new arrivals, including those now pouring in from the U.S., became a major cause of the decline of his political fortunes across our country.
Trudeau had bought into a theory that Canada should aim to have a population of 100 million by the end of the century. The problem was, this massive increase in our population (from 36 million when Trudeau came to power in 2015, to nearly 42 million today) came with no planning for health and educational services and, especially, no thought as to the effect it could have on the availability and affordability of housing in Canada.
Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives have been feasting on that failure and it has contributed mightily to their increased support among Canadians.
That influx into Canada, provoked by Trump and exacerbated by Trudeau, could become a tsunami of new arrivals in Trump’s second term. If, as he’s promised to do, Trump shuts down his southern border and starts expelling illegal aliens and asylum seekers, Canada could see even larger numbers crossing our own border.
Canada will rightfully treat asylum seekers in accordance with our international obligations, but the political price in Canada could be very high.
Trump has also promised to increase tariffs on manufactured goods entering the United States. That could potentially hurt all provinces, but Quebec and Ontario could be particularly hard hit. Not good news for Trudeau who keeps swearing that he’s running in the next election.
The Beauce region of Quebec, south of Quebec City, runs to the U.S. border. It has traditionally tended to vote Conservative more than the rest of the province. Proximity to the U.S. and a very entrepreneurial mindset are part of the reasons for this region’s distinctiveness.
It will be interesting to see if voters in other regions turn to the Conservatives as a bulwark against Trump’s plans.
Several Liberals I’ve spoken with have expressed the view that Canadians would want to keep Trudeau as prime minister, because he would provide such a stark contrast to Trump.
That’s wishful thinking. When Trump made his one and only trip to Canada, to a G-7 meeting in Charlevoix, Que., Trudeau decided to take potshots at Trump right after he left the meeting.
Problem for Trudeau was that Trump was still on Air Force One and heard his remarks. He derided Trudeau for having been nice to him, face to face, then carping about him once his back was turned.
Trump has a very long enemies list and Trudeau has been on it ever since. Trudeau biographer Stephen Maher nailed it when he described Trudeau’s penchant for “pious scolding.” The thought that Trudeau’s continued scolding of Trump and his policies could somehow be helpful to Canada, seems deluded.
Canada and the United States share a unique, extremely close history and geography. Our economies are also intimately intertwined.
Trump’s disdain for environmental protection will, predictably, be at odds even with Trudeau’s meagre attempts to do something to reduce greenhouse gases in Canada. Trump will see our fossil fuel resources as his own and Trudeau will be singularly ill-equipped to do anything about it.
We’re a long way from Mulroney and Bush coming together to fight acid rain.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets U.S. President Donald Trump at Winfield House in London on Dec. 3, 2019 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The coming months will start to provide key indicators as to what’s actually on the horizon in Canada-U.S. relations.
The people Trump chooses to handle key files will provide clues as to how things will play out.
In the meantime, pressure will continue to grow for Trudeau to finally step down and give a new Liberal leader a chance to at least try to develop a less mistrustful relationship with the new American administration.
Tom Mulcair was the leader of the federal New Democratic Party of Canada between 2012 and 2017
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Donald Trump's election victory will return him to the White House, but both his allies and detractors have made clear his second time around will look nothing like the first.
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.
Hurricane Rafael strengthened into a Category 2 storm on Wednesday just hours before it was forecast to make landfall on Wednesday in western Cuba.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
A Brampton, Ont. landlord says he's shocked after two e-transfers he was meant to receive were blocked from his account by scammers.
Two parents filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last week seeking damages from their former nanny, alleging she quit on short notice and "never said goodbye to the children."
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Families in five high schools in Burnaby have received a letter to say their child’s schedule could change next school year.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States and at least one expert is warning that the result could be 'overwhelming negative' for Canada’s economy.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Deerfoot Trail that's shut down the northbound lanes of the highway near 16 Avenue N.E.
Despite similar morning temperatures, Wednesday began with much better weather conditions than Tuesday, with dry road conditions reported across most of Calgary.
There's a darkness in the work of venerated Canadian war artist Bill MacDonnell, who has spent three decades travelling the world as a self-described silent witness.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Ontario Provincial Police say multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle collision in Renfrew County on Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of tickets have been issued this fall to vehicles illegally parking in accessible parking spaces in Ottawa lots. Bylaw Services says 490 tickets have been issued to vehicles illegally parked in accessible parking spaces since Oct. 1.
A child around 10-years-old was severely injured after being struck by a truck in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Guests staying at the Best Western Hotel in Laval were forced from their rooms due to a police operation.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
The verdict of U.S. voters was more decisive than most pollsters and pundits had predicted. Now the world waits to see whether the election of Donald Trump as president for a second time will prove as destabilizing as many American allies fear.
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
The Maritime Sikh community is in mourning for Satinder Kaur, a 24-year old woman who died after being struck by a Halifax transit bus Thursday.
Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
A vigil was held on Tuesday night to remember a 28-year-old woman who was killed last week.
A public memorial honouring former judge, senator and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools, Murray Sinclair, is set to take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Rain followed by snow overnight in Regina and many parts of southern Saskatchewan is making for an icy commute Wednesday morning for some drivers.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are riding the high of a Western Semi-Final victory over the B.C. Lions on Saturday and have carried it into practice this week as they prepare to face Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final on Saturday.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Like many veterans of the Second World War, Allan Brunsden came to terms with his battle memories late in life. At 99, he keeps his therapy dog ‘Bo’ close by in case his recollections get the better of him.
A St. Thomas resident is wanted by police in connection to an assault investigation.
The OPP has seized $350,000 in illegal cannabis and has closed two storefronts in London.
Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire on Dunkerron Avenue in Wasaga Beach.
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Collingwood OPP arrest man on drug and trafficking charges.
Enbridge has donated to Amherstburg’s River Lights Opening Night as the annual display continues again this year.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
As Americans cast ballots for the country’s next president, Michigan once again emerged as a crucial battleground in a highly competitive race.
A labour impasse that has shutdown trade at British Columbia ports could put a damper on holiday shopping plans if no resolution can be reached soon.
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A judge has ruled that a $510 million legal bill in the landmark $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement should be reviewed.
A 44-year-old man from Goulais River has been charged with several child pornography and related offences.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Donald Trump early Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning as the path to victory for Vice-President Kamala Harris was significantly diminished by Pennsylvania's swing back to the Republican leader.
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Doctors say they are seeing an unusual spike in walking pneumonia cases in parts of Canada, particularly in kids, but their message for parents is not to panic, as treatment options are available.
Data shows that 10 per cent of students in New Brunswick are not immunized against measles as an outbreak in the province continues to grow.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Researchers have uncovered links between the precursor to the world’s oldest writing system and the mysterious, intricate designs left behind by engraved cylindrical seals that were rolled across clay tablets about 6,000 years ago.
Actor Paul Rudd handed out bottles of water to voters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' is on the auction block nearly two decades after a thief stole the iconic shoes, convinced they were adorned with real jewels.
As Canadians wake up to news that Donald Trump will return to the White House, the president-elect's protectionist stance is casting a spotlight on what effect his second term will have on Canada-U.S. economic ties.
Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th President of the United States and at least one expert is warning that the result could be 'overwhelming negative' for Canada’s economy.
Stock prices, bond yields and bitcoin surged Wednesday as voters returned former U.S. president Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican party gained control of the Senate.
Taiwan’s growth as a fine dining destination shows no signs of slowing, as evidenced by the island’s latest Michelin Guide. Minimal, in the city of Taichung, is the world’s first and only ice cream establishment to receive a Michelin star.
When the city of Rome constructed what looks like a backyard swimming pool in front of the famous Trevi Fountain for tourists to toss their coins into while the baroque landmark is emptied for renovations, the reaction was swift — and brutal.
Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Matt Coronato scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner in a dramatic finish, but video coach Jamie Pringle was the hero on Tuesday night.
A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 testified in an Irish court on Tuesday at the start of a civil case seeking financial damages against the mixed martial arts star.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.