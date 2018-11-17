

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta mother wants a local daycare to be held accountable after her two-year-old daughter and another toddler ran away from the property and were discovered hiding in a nearby shed nearly ten minutes later.

Lisa Last said her daughter Bianca and a boy escaped from BrightPath daycare in Sherwood Park, 15 kilometres east of Edmonton, walked up the road and then “locked” themselves in a backyard shed several weeks ago.

“It’s rush hour, parents dropping off and picking up,” the mother told CTV Edmonton. “There’s two busy schools across the street, and at some points my daughter and a little boy journeyed up the road.”

She has since pulled her daughter from the daycare.

On Friday, the Alberta government said it investigated the incident and found the daycare wasn’t at fault.

After the toddlers were found safely, the daycare reported the incident and eight days later, an inspector from the province showed up unannounced to examine the facility and determine any possible wrongdoing.

The Alberta inspector visit summary reported at 4:10 p.m, two children had “ran away” from a staff member as the group returned inside from the playground.

The staff member didn’t chase them because she couldn’t leave the other children and “couldn’t run fast enough,” the inspector report found.

She called BrightPath’s assistant director who then searched for the wayward children and found them in a neighbour’s backyard on the adjacent street eight minutes later.

Two unnamed staff members told the inspector that “the children ran past the staff and wouldn’t stop when called. They were too fast to be physically sought after.”

The inspector determined the staff acted “quickly and appropriately” and didn’t find any non-compliances issues related to care or safety.

In a statement disclosing the incident to parents, BrightPath wrote its staff “sincerely regret” the toddlers were able to leave and pledged to enhance safety and have extra staffing during activity transitions.

But Last was not satisfied with the province’s findings orthe school’s response.

“I want the government to step in. You people screwed up and you’re making changes, but who’s going to make sure these changes are going to be implemented?” she asked.

The provincial report recommended two staff members always be present during transitions, which the daycare has pledged to do. The inspector also urged staff to speak with their children about “the importance of staying with adults.”

