

CTVNews.ca Staff





Every Wednesday, three-year-old Hiro Getson walks to the end of his driveway, sits down and waits for the garbage truck.

Like many kids his age, the toddler from Eastern Passage, N.S. has developed a love of big trucks. But even stronger than that early fascination is his unlikely friendship with two garbage men he greets each week.

Dave Nickerson said he and his colleague, Rudy, have developed a weekly ritual.

“Rain or shine, he’s at the end of the driveway. So we started watching for him, honking the horn for him, getting out and letting him play with the handles,” Nickerson told CTV Atlantic.

Since Hiro took an interest in the garbage truck and its drivers last year, he’s baked them cookies and, most recently, gave them cards on Valentine’s Day.

To repay the little boy’s kindness, the garbage men brought Hiro a special gift this week for his birthday: a toy garbage truck that resembles his favourite ride. They painted the truck the same shade of green and included small, personal details.

Hiro’s mom, Krystle Getson, said she was taken aback by the gesture.

“He put his number on, his name, their names on the side of the door. People don’t do that,” she said.

Hiro’s love of trucks has only grown. He’s collected 18 toy trucks so far, and said he wants to use his birthday money to buy more.

For Krystle Getson, the kindness of the two workers has made a big impact on her little boy’s life.

“To sit and stop and get on their level and remember their name and make them feel important – there’s a reason he loves the garbage truck over all the other ones,” she said.

With files from CTV Atlantic