

CTVNews.ca Staff





A toddler is dead after being left inside a hot vehicle in the Greater Toronto Area.

The child was found without vital signs inside an SUV in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday, Halton Regional Police said. Shortly thereafter, the toddler was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the death.

Temperatures in Burlington reached the high 20s on Wednesday.

The vehicle was found near North Service Road and Kerns Road.