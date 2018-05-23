Toddler dies after being found in hot car in Burlington, Ont.
Halton Regional Police Inspector Anthony Odoardi updates reporters after a three-year-old boy was found in a hot vehicle in Burlington, Ont. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:54PM EDT
A toddler is dead after being left inside a hot vehicle in the Greater Toronto Area.
The child was found without vital signs inside an SUV in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday, Halton Regional Police said. Shortly thereafter, the toddler was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection with the death.
Temperatures in Burlington reached the high 20s on Wednesday.
The vehicle was found near North Service Road and Kerns Road.
