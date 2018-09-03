

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police in Newfoundland say a toddler has died and eight people were injured after a three-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary say the vehicles collided in a major intersection in St. John's.

Police say the toddler, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, died in hospital.

They say eight other people were taken to hospital, including a woman who is in serious condition.

Investigators did not identify the toddler or any of those injured.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash and are asking any witnesses to come forward.