    • Tobacco settlement will not protect future generations from addiction: advocates

    Lawyers and plaintiffs in a tobacco settlement case speak to the media in Montreal on Oct. 18, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press) Lawyers and plaintiffs in a tobacco settlement case speak to the media in Montreal on Oct. 18, 2024. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
    The Canadian Cancer Society says a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.

    More details are expected Friday on a proposed $32.5-billion deal filed in an Ontario court that would see three major companies financially compensate provinces and territories as well as some smokers and their families.

    Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst and lawyer at the Canadian Cancer Society, says that while the settlement is a good first step, it fails to support public-health measures that would change the fact that tobacco is the leading cause of death in Canada.

    Cunningham says the $1 billion earmarked for research into tobacco-related diseases should be modified to also account for awareness, education and community prevention programs.

    Lung Health Foundation president and chief executive officer Jessica Buckley says financial restitution can't make up for the loss of life tobacco use has caused, killing 46,000 Canadians every year.

    Buckley says the close to $25 billion that would be handed to provincial and territorial governments should be reinvested into preventing people from vaping and smoking.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

    Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

