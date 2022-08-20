Tlicho reflect on legacy of Treaty 11 during 100-year celebrations
As some communities in the Northwest Territories gather to celebrate 100 years since Treaty 11 was signed, many Indigenous people are reflecting on what the historic agreement means today.
The last of the numbered treaties between the Canadian government and Indigenous people, Treaty 11 travelled by river to nine signatory communities in 1921 and 1922. The document, which covers 950,000 square kilometres of what is now Yukon, the Northwest Terriroties and Nunavut, affects several Dehcho, Tlicho, Sahtu and Gwich'in communities.
Indigenous chiefs signed what they believed at the time was a treaty of peace and friendship on the understanding their rights to trap, hunt and fish on their traditional territory would be protected. The Canadian government, meanwhile, wanted to gain control of the land to pursue mineral and oil-and-gas exploration.
“The original treaty that was done in 1921 was for the best interest of the Dominion, so that they can have access to the natural and non-renewable resources for the greater society,” said John Zoe, a senior adviser to the Tlicho government who was chief negotiator when the Tlicho Agreement was ratified in 2005. It was the first combined comprehensive land claim and self-government agreement in the N.W.T.
Zoe said the Canadian government had already written Treaty 11 before heading north and Indigenous people were subsequently excluded from the growth of Canada.
When the treaty reached Behchoko, then known as Fort Rae, in the summer of 1921, many Tlicho people were wary as the promises made to them and the Denesuline who had signed Treaty 8 in Fort Resolution in 1900 had not been kept.
Following several days of negotiations, Chief Monfwi signed Treaty 11 on behalf of the Tlicho people on Aug. 22, 1921.
Today, the Tlicho region includes the communities of Behchoko, Whati, Gameti and Wekweeti.
Whati Chief Alfonz Nitsiza said Chief Monfwi was “very forceful” in ensuring Tlicho rights to harvest would not be restricted and he outlined their traditional territory on a map.
“We always over the years maintained that this is our homeland, this is our rights to harvest,” he said.
The Tlicho government now owns 39,000 square kilometres of land between Great Slave Lake and Great Bear Lake, including surface and subsurface rights.
At the time of signing Treaty 11, Chief Monfwi declared that “as long as the sun rises, the river flows and the land does not move, we will not be restricted from our way of life.”
Zoe said those words have been kept alive and helped to guide the modern Tlicho self-government agreement.
“We now have the ability to strengthen our relationship to our own lands, to our language, our cultural way of life of doing land-based activities - things that we should have been doing for a long time,” he said.
Former Dene national chief Norman Yak'eula's grandfather, Chief Albert Wright, signed Treaty 11 in Fort Norman, now Tulita, on July 15, 1921. He said it wasn't until the 1960s that Dene people saw the final wording of the treaty for the first time, and it wasn't what they had agreed to.
“That's where we got to see what kind of people the government were,” he said.
“We were dealing with not-so-honourable people of the federal government and churches. They had their agenda, they knew what they wanted, they knew the value of our land.”
Yak'eula said his grandfather was made chief by the government.
Decades after Treaty 8 and Treaty 11 were signed, many Indigenous people in the North challenged the fairness of the treaties and asserted their rights.
Tlicho gathered in Behchoko in 1968 and agreed to refuse to accept treaty payments.
A legal challenge of the proposed Mackenzie Valley Pipeline from more than a dozen Dene chiefs in the early 1970s, known as the Paulette case or Paulette caveat, saw the Supreme Court of Canada uphold findings that they had not relinquished their rights when they signed the treaties. The case helped lead to the negotiation of comprehensive land claim agreements.
Several communities marked the Treaty 11 centenary last summer with feasts, dancing, drumming, games and other traditional activities. Others such as Nahanni Butte and Behchoko waited to host festivities until this summer while Fort Liard has postponed celebrations until 2023.
Zoe said while treaty making is serious, there is also a need to celebrate.
“It's about the spirit and the intent of the treaty that we must celebrate,” he said. “At the same time, we need to celebrate the agreement that we have with Canada to say that we're finally recognized as having always been there.”
Yak'eula, who was the chief negotiator for the Sahtu Dene and Metis land claim and Tulita self-government agreement, said the treaty recognizes that the Dene are a nation.
“It means that we are a nation with a set of values, principles and our own way of life,” he said. “The second-most powerful treaties that we have are the comprehensive land claim agreements followed by self-government agreements.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Ten months after the 'Rust' shooting, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day
Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the 'Rust' movie set -- a tragic episode he says 'has taken years off' his life and has cost him professionally.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Toronto's municipal election candidates revealed
The nominations for Toronto’s upcoming municipal election are officially in.
-
3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
-
The CNE is back. Here's everything you need to know
For many, the return of the Canadian National Exhibition traditionally heralds the end of summer. But this year it also signifies something else – a return to a life which more closely resembles normalcy.
Ottawa
-
Two people injured in overnight altercation in ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to reports of an altercation on George Street at ByWard Market Square at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa Valley
Real estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
Barrie
-
'Disgusting and horrifying,' Two kids arrested after Barrie childcare centre vandalized
Business owners in a southwest Barrie neighbourhood are upset after two kids were arrested for mischief at a childcare centre.
-
Almost 13% of Ontario long-term care homes still without A/C in resident rooms
Almost two months since the deadline, 79 of Ontario's 627 long-term care homes have yet to meet a mandatory provincial requirement to install air-conditioning in resident rooms.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after crash in Orillia
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener restaurant remains closed following multi-vehicle collision, tow truck drivers charged
Metro Restaurant in Kitchener has been forced to keep its doors closed for another day following a collision that caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior fencing.
-
Man arrested after reports he pointed a handgun at someone in Kitchener
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener who reportedly pointed a handgun at another individual in a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
London
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A mini-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
Roads closed to accommodate filming this week in London, Ont.
Richmond Street between Dundas Street and King Street will be closed Wednesday to accommodate filming
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
Windsor
-
Non-serious injuries after cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision
A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon
-
85-year-old with terminal cancer sets off on 'last big journey' across Canada
A father-son duo from Hamilton have set off on a cross-country drive, centered around raising awareness for cancer research and cherishing the time they have left together. On Friday, Ray Osborn and his son drove down to Windsor to pick up a newly restored 1927 Ford Model A. The two are taking it for a drive from Windsor to Vancouver for what Osborn calls "his last big journey."
-
Yes, you still have to renew your licence plate
London police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies sex assault allegations, says he is being defamed
A prominent Quebec cardinal is denying sexual assault allegations against him contained in a class-action lawsuit that was formally filed this week in Quebec Superior Court.
-
Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade
The streets of downtown Halifax started filling with crowds late Saturday morning as Nathan Mackinnon brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
Winnipeg
-
Here's what Manitoba post-secondary schools are doing to prepare for the return of students
Tens of thousands of college and university students are returning to campuses across the province in a few weeks, many for the first time in more than two years. With no public health restrictions in place, some institutions are being more cautious than others when it comes to on campus COVID-19 protocols.
-
Provincial plan to free up rural paramedic services leaves some concerned
The province is looking to free-up rural paramedic services by paying for a low-acuity patient transport service, but the idea is raising concerns from some who call it a 'band-aid solution.'
-
Staff shortage has HSC emergency department calling for nurses
Health Sciences Centre's emergency department is facing a staffing crunch over the next couple of days.
Calgary
-
Pulling a plane to raise money to help fight preventable blindness
If you've ever wondered what it looks like to pull a plane, go directly to the FedEx ramp at Calgary airport
-
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
-
Muslim Heritage Day at Olympic Plaza
Muslim culture, cuisine and even calligraphy will be on display Saturday at Muslim Heritage Day.
Edmonton
-
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Russian authorities on Saturday reported shooting down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control and kept up their strikes on communities in the north and south.
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalization data was 'incomplete,' has been updated, BCCDC says
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 366 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospital on Thursday, but the centre now says that total was incorrect, and should have been higher.
-
Stigma against psychedelics could fade with B.C. decriminalization, experts say
Decriminalization of some hard drugs in British Columbia could help reduce stigma around psychedelic substances that have medicinal value, but have been caught up in the war on drugs, experts say.
-
B.C. First Nation asks Scotland museum to return totem pole taken in 1929
Delegates from the Nisga'a First Nation are in Scotland this week to discuss repatriating a memorial totem pole it says was stolen nearly a century ago.
Politics
-
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
-
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
-
Canada-German energy agreement to focus on long-term energy planning: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hinting that an energy pact planned between Canada and Germany will focus more on Canada's aim to be a long-term clean energy supplier to the world.
Health
-
Lengthening a woman's fertility may extend her life as well, research finds
One organ in a woman's body ages more than twice as fast as all other tissues, wreaking havoc with both fertility and long-term health.
-
Stigma against psychedelics could fade with B.C. decriminalization, experts say
Decriminalization of some hard drugs in British Columbia could help reduce stigma around psychedelic substances that have medicinal value, but have been caught up in the war on drugs, experts say.
-
U.S. FDA gives emergency use authorization to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the shots already available.
Sci-Tech
-
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, Second World War ships as waters fall
In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the 'Spanish Stonehenge' that is usually covered by the waters of a dam.
-
The extinct superpredator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas, scientists say
Faster than any shark alive today and big enough to eat an orca in just five bites: A new study suggests the extinct shark known as a megalodon was an even more impressive superpredator than scientists realized before.
-
Medieval monks were 'riddled' with worms, study finds
When we think of medieval friars, we may well picture Robin Hood's jolly Friar Tuck, known for his rotund figure and love of food and drink.
Entertainment
-
Ten months after the 'Rust' shooting, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day
Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting last year on the 'Rust' movie set -- a tragic episode he says 'has taken years off' his life and has cost him professionally.
-
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'
A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly as a minor testified Friday that she agonized several years ago about whether to co-operate with federal investigators who were looking into child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did because she didn't want to 'carry his lies.'
-
Jonah Hill is taking a break from promoting films because of anxiety attacks
Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill is stepping back from promoting his films, including his debut documentary, due to anxiety attacks.
Business
-
Canada's housing affordability saw 'worst deterioration' in 41 years: report
In the second quarter of 2022, Canada's housing market saw the 'worst deterioration' of affordability in 41 years, a new report from National Bank Financial Markets has found.
-
IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination
The International Monetary Fund is facing pressure to reevaluate how it imposes fees on loans it disperses to needy countries like war-torn Ukraine -- which is one of the fund's biggest borrowers.
-
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
A key Russian natural gas pipeline will shut down for three days of maintenance at the end of this month, the state-owned energy company Gazprom announced Friday, raising economic pressure on Germany and other European countries that depend on the fuel to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes.
Lifestyle
-
Tsuut'ina fashion designer Stephanie Crowchild prepares for New York Fashion Week showcase
An Indigenous fashion designer from Tsuu'tina First Nation will showcase some of her collection in New York City at an event for emerging and diverse talent.
-
Couples are swapping out natural diamonds in rings for larger, cheaper lab-made ones
Lab-grown diamonds have become so popular with consumers that some couples are asking jewelers to swap the natural diamond in their rings for a lab-created sparkler.
-
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
Sports
-
Injured Little Leaguer has increased face swelling limiting his vision, doctors say
The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling that may block his vision.
-
Auger-Aliassime moves on to quarters with comeback win over Sinner, Shapovalov ousted
Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a berth into the quarterfinals Thursday with a comeback win over Jannik Sinner at the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament.
-
Vanessa Bryant testifies that she suffers panic attacks, anxiety since learning of shared crash scene photos
Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, broke down at times Friday as she testified that she experiences panic attacks and anxiety over the possibility of seeing photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, their teenage daughter and seven others.
Autos
-
Bugatti reveals its last gas-only car it hopes will be the world's fastest convertible
Bugatti has unveiled what the French automaker hopes will be the world's fastest convertible. The 1,600-horsepower, $5 million W16 Mistral is, essentially, an open-topped version of the Bugatti Chiron supercar, though there are major design differences.
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.