

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two technicians at an auto repair shop in Winnipeg have been fired after dashcam footage caught them taking the car out for a high speed road test in which they mocked the vehicle owner’s cultural heritage.

The three-minute video shows the pair swearing and laughing as they accelerated the vehicle over 80 km/h on a street with a posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

Though the vehicle owner didn’t complain to the owner of the Fountain Tire repair shop, he did post the video to social media.

When the shop’s owner Kevin Kaniuga saw the video, he made sure the two technicians were fired.

“The remarks and actions that we saw in that video were just not anything to do with Fountain Tire, our policies, our trust to our customers... I was totally lost for words,” Kaniuga told CTV Winnipeg.

The owner of the vehicle doesn’t plan to file a police report. And, though Kaniuga has been unable to contact the customer directly, he offered these words through CTV Winnipeg: “If he’s watching this, I am truly, sincerely sorry.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg's Sarah Plowman