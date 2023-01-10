Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes "may not get investigated" due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
The Mounties make the candid admission in a briefing note prepared for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on the working relationship between the national police force and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac.
The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the briefing memo, which was approved by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki last Sept. 1.
The RCMP receives financial intelligence from Fintrac, which could shed light on money laundering or terrorist financing, in two ways.
The first is through a response to a voluntary information record, which advises Fintrac of potential criminal activity and might prompt the centre to release information related to suspects.
The second is through proactive disclosures from Fintrac when they point to possible criminal activity gleaned from analysis of information the centre receives from banks, casinos and reporting organizations.
The RCMP briefing note says Fintrac's analysis is of "significant tactical importance" to the force, as it may uncover previously unknown conspirators, assets, transfers and relationships.
"In some files, assets may only be identified through Fintrac intelligence -- which is key for the RCMP to obtain restraints and forfeitures," it goes on.
However, receipt of intelligence through voluntary information records, or VIRs, "can be a lengthy process," the note says.
Fintrac's turnaround time to produce a non-urgent financial disclosure can take several months, "which affects the ability to investigate in a timely manner" and can hinder probes.
"Many of the proactive disclosures provided may not get investigated based on the capacity of law enforcement to analyze the information in a timely manner, as well as conflicting operational priorities," the briefing note adds.
"Fintrac should prioritize the disclosure of intelligence based on VIRs provided by law enforcement before any proactive work."
Asked about the note, Fintrac said its proactive disclosures to law enforcement and national security agencies are key to helping protect vulnerable Canadians, fulfilling the centre's "detection" mandate and meeting international obligations.
It pointed to Project Protect, a public-private partnership combatting human trafficking for sexual exploitation, in which 90 per cent of the centre's disclosures to law enforcement were done proactively, "identifying criminals and criminal networks that were previously unknown and helping to rescue and save the lives of numerous victims across the country."
Overall, Fintrac's financial intelligence contributed to 335 major, resource-intensive investigations in 2021-22 as well as hundreds of other individual investigations at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, the centre said.
"Many of the recipients of Fintrac's disclosures have told the centre that they will not start a major project-level investigation without seeking out its financial intelligence."
The addition of almost $90 million in the last federal budget is helping Fintrac upgrade tools to ensure its financial intelligence "is even more timely and responsive," the centre added.
Mendicino's office declined to comment on the briefing note.
RCMP spokeswoman Robin Percival had little to add, saying the force's partnership with Fintrac is key in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.
"The RCMP continues to work collaboratively with Fintrac in both an investigative context and on proactive crime prevention efforts."
The RCMP note suggests the government consider broadening the scope of federal proceeds of crime and terrorist financing legislation to include other criminal offences, as the "current narrow focus" limits Fintrac's analysis.
Percival said changes to information-sharing practices between the RCMP and its partners require legislative change, which takes time.
"The RCMP continues to work closely with the Department of Finance and Public Safety, providing recommendations on potential improvements to the anti-money laundering regime."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto unveils 2023 budget, property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent
The City of Toronto’s 2023 spending plan has been unveiled by Mayor John Tory and will see property taxes increased by 5.5 per cent, bringing the total to seven per cent for residential owners if approved by council.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Dress code ordered after Oakville teacher wears prosthetic breasts
Halton’s school board has asked its director of education to develop a “professionalism policy,” which includes a dress code, after images of a teacher wearing large prosthetic breasts in a classroom circulated online in September.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at issues that arose on Ottawa's LRT in 2022
Here is a look at some of the issues that arose on the Confederation Line last year.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Barrie
-
Freezing drizzle expected across Central Ontario during rush hour
The national weather agency advises there will be areas of freezing drizzle expected or occurring during the morning rush hour.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Active OPP investigation underway on the Bruce Trail
Provincial police in Owen Sound are asking the public to avoid a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.
Kitchener
-
Tent removal notices spark concern on Roos Island
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
'We will lose our home': Delegates speak out against proposed Kitchener crematorium
A proposed crematorium in Kitchener is once again a hot-button topic, with delegates coming forward to voice their concerns.
-
London
-
Infill building boom raises traffic concerns in west London
A trio of residential intensification projects on a section of Commissioners Road west of Wonderland Road will exacerbate existing traffic woes according to some neighbours.
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Active OPP investigation underway on the Bruce Trail
Provincial police in Owen Sound are asking the public to avoid a section of the Bruce Trail for an ongoing investigation.
Windsor
-
Spitfires acquire Team Canada captain Shane Wright from Frontenacs
The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Team Canada captain Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs.
-
Life-threatening injuries after downtown stabbing
A section of Glengarry Avenue remains closed Tuesday morning following a stabbing Monday night, according to police.
-
House fire causes $600,000 damage on Crawford Avenue
An investigator has been called in after a house fire on Crawford Avenue. Crews were on scene for several hours after first being called just before 9 p.m.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal terminates deal with coach, a day after hiring him
The MLS side CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad.
-
Montreal trans activists protesting speaker at McGill University
Activists and supporters of trans rights are planning a protest on Tuesday criticizing McGill University for hosting lawyer Robert Wintemute, a lawyer for a UK gay, lesbian and bisexual advocacy group many have criticized for being anti-trans.
-
3 men charged, others arrested after weapons and drugs seizures in Laval
Laval police (SPL) said officers conducted three interventions between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 that resulted in charges for Marc Bou Nicolas, 24, Shevonthae Samuel Stewart-Wilson, 18, and Ryan Reon Ollivierre, 21, as well as arrests of other suspects on drugs and weapons charges.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.
-
Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 74-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old man
Calgary
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
-
Calgary staying above seasonal – except on Wednesday
Today will be an oddity: There are projected wind gusts that could hit the 40 km/h mark, but their timing is familiar. Like late last week, we'll face the gusts early in the day, then coast through the afternoon under reasonably fair weather.
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3
Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night.
Vancouver
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Sea sponge found in Howe Sound could help treat COVID-19, UBC researchers say
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have made a remarkable discovery that could potentially help save lives around the world.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
-
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
-
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Health
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
-
B.C. removes financial barriers in attempts to recruit more nurses
Internationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Entertainment
-
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
-
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
-
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Business
-
Donald Trump's longtime CFO faces sentencing for tax fraud scheme
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president's company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for dodging taxes on US$1.7 million in job perks.
-
Global stock markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation update
Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined.
-
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to pitch to post-pandemic visitors
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Sports
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
-
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.