Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says

Money seized by police during a bust is displayed at RCMP headquarters In Surrey, B.C., on December 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Money seized by police during a bust is displayed at RCMP headquarters In Surrey, B.C., on December 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social