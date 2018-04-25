Tip leads police to half of Grolsch beer stolen from near Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 7:41AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Longueuil police say a little more than half of the 20,000 cases of beer stolen last month has been recovered in a warehouse in southwestern Montreal.
Police say the Grolsch beer that was found is the same that was reported stolen in mid-March from a warehouse near Montreal.
Three trucks packed with beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni worth about $500,000 were stolen from the facility and later found abandoned and empty.
Police say a tip led them to a warehouse on Tuesday where they recovered about 11,000 cases, worth an estimated $300,000.
Two people were arrested, but it wasn't immediately clear if any charges would be laid against them.
The say the dried meat has not been recovered.
