

CTVNews.ca Staff





Neighbours in a Montreal community have come together around a big project for their little hockey players: a miniature Canadiens-themed ice rink in the front driveway.

The rink, which was built on Osborne Street in Montreal’s Verdun neighbourhood, is a scaled-down version of a big-league surface, complete with painted lines, tiny nets and “boards” made from packed snow.

The rink took approximately three months to build and, in all likelihood, will not be around three months from now.

Nevertheless it’s a major hit for kids in the area, especially since you don’t need to be a great skater to go end-to-end on the tiny rink in a matter of seconds.

With files from CTV Montreal