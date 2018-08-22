

CTVNews.ca





A call to help the family of a Saskatchewan farmer who died last week during harvest season resulted in a 20-combine caravan that harvested a 260-hectare section of wheat in just a few hours on Sunday.

Brian Williams, who died unexpectedly in hospital Friday at the age of 68, will be honoured at a memorial service Wednesday at 11 am CT at the hockey rink in Milestone, a farming town of about 600 people roughly 60 kilometres south of Regina.

When Jeff Brown, the mayor of Milestone and a life-long friend, put out the call for help, he thought maybe six or seven tractors would show up. Instead, farmers in 20 combines, four grain carts and about 100 volunteers and spectators came to pitch in.

They worked in a V-formation, with Williams’ favourite Case International Harvester combine leading the way. Brown used a drone to capture footage of the event.

Williams, a father of three sons, sat on local council, volunteered with the fire department, and was active in local sports organizations.

The grieving family is grateful for the support and the act of a kindness was a true community effort, Brown told CTV Regina.

“This family was more than capable of handling this task on their own and everybody there that was doing it knew that. This maybe gives them a couple days to keep poking away at what they’re doing to keep themselves busy, yet takes the stress off.”

It was an emotional day, Brown says.

“You know, there (were) tears, there (were) laughs. There was a little bit of everything. It was all over the place but I know the family appreciated it. I (saw) them with smiles on their faces, so it makes it all worthwhile.”

Williams is survived by his wife Brenda, sons Brad, Steven and Chris, along with grandchildren, siblings and his extended family.