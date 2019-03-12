

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press





SAGKEENG FIRST NATION, Man. - A report into the death of a Manitoba Indigenous teenager says she asked for help in the weeks before she was found dead in the Red River, but social agencies told her there were no beds available.

The report by Manitoba children's advocate says that essentially left Tina Fontaine homeless and at risk for sexual exploitation.

Daphne Penrose says social workers and others ignored multiple signs that Tina was spiralling downward and in danger.

Penrose makes five recommendations which she says need to be acted on quickly because children and youth are still facing the same risks and getting the same responses as Tina.

Tina, who was 15, left her home on the Sagkeeng First Nation to reconnect with her birth mother in Winnipeg in June 2014.

The girl's body was found wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down by rocks that August.

The highly anticipated report was released on Tina's home reserve.