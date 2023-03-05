TikTok to remain sponsor at Broadbent Institute conference despite security concerns

OTTAWA -

The Broadbent Institute is keeping TikTok as a sponsor during their upcoming conference, despite rising national security concerns from the government of Canada regarding the popular app.

Jen Hassum, executive director of the policy thinktank, says sponsors do not direct the institute.

She says the institute will continue to follow the news surrounding TikTok and will reevaluate if there are new developments or if any specific allegations emerge.

The chief information officer of Canada did a review of the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform and determined it posed an "unacceptable" level of risk to privacy and security.

That led to the federal government and House of Commons banning the app from devices earlier this week, following similar moves in the United States and European Union.

Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia have all enacted similar bans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.