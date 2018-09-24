

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick voters go to the polls today in a provincial election that appears to be a tight race between the incumbent Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant is looking to become the first New Brunswick premier to win a second term since 2003.

Just over a month long, the campaign focused on jobs, the economy and fiscal management, while the role of language in the officially bilingual province also became a lower grade issue on the hustings.

The two front-runners spent Sunday on one final push to energize supporters and warned of the possibility of vote splitting, as the result of support for third parties.

Gallant appeared at an event in Moncton with Atlantic Canada's three other Liberal premiers, before wrapping up the campaign with several stops along the province's east coast.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs also attended several rallies through central and southern parts of the province before ending his campaign with an event in his home riding of Quispamsis.

Green Party Leader David Coon, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin, and NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie are vying to establish some influence, although the third parties aren't expected to make big inroads.

Going into the election campaign the Liberals held 24 seats and the Progressive Conservatives 21, while there was one Green, one Independent and two vacancies.

Gallant is scheduled to cast his vote at the Boys and Girls Club in Dieppe early Monday before spending the day with his family. He is to speak to supporters at his election night headquarters in Grand-Digue once the results are known.

Higgs, who voted in an advance poll, is to accompany his wife Marcia Higgs while she votes at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Quispamsis. His campaign said he will watch the results at home before going to his headquarters in Quispamsis to address supporters.