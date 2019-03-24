Tickets sold in Ontario win top two Lotto 649 prizes
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 7:32AM EDT
TORONTO -- A single ticket sold in Ontario claimed the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 27 will again be approximately $5 million.
