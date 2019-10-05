Ticket sold in Prairies takes Friday night's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- Lotto Max players in the Prairies should really check their tickets, because one that was sold there is worth $65 million dollars.
A single ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night's huge jackpot.
There was no immediate word on exactly where it was sold.
There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed -- by a player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.
The winning numbers are: 20, 31, 35, 36, 39, 42, 44 + 23
