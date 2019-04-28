Ticket sold in B.C. wins $7M Lotto 649 prize
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 7:57AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket holder in British Columbia claimed the $7-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's $1-million guaranteed prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 1 will be approximately $5 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ticket sold in B.C. wins $7M Lotto 649 prize
- Police investigate possible double murder of Calgary mom, daughter
- U.S. activist Linda Sarsour speaks in Winnipeg despite mayor’s request
- Ontario's motion to push forward with tobacco firms suit rejected
- Several hurt as bus crashes off Alberta highway during extreme weather