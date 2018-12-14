

The Canadian Press





The police services board in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been disbanded and an administrator has been appointed in its place.

The decision by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission comes after a scathing report into the board.

The independent report concludes the police board repeatedly failed to address the concerns of the Indigenous community.

The appointment of lawyer Thomas Lockwood as administrator is effective immediately.

His term will last one year while the board is reconstituted.

New members will have to undergo appropriate training.

"The provision of effective and adequate police services in accordance with a municipality's needs is essential to municipal governance and safety," the commission states. "As a result, all members of the Thunder Bay community, including members of the board and the (police) service, will benefit from improved civilian oversight."