Thunder Bay police make arrest in Indigenous teen's death
A Thunder Bay Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 12:06PM EST
THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 22-year-old man charged in the death of an Indigenous teen whose body was found in a local park appeared in court on Saturday.
Thunder Bay police say Jonathan Yellowhead of Fort Hope, Ont., is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Braiden Jacob.
Police say the accused was arrested Friday evening with the help of officers from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service.
The 17-year-old, who had travelled to the city from remote Webequie First Nation for grief and trauma counselling, was last seen alive on Dec. 6.
His body was discovered by a passerby in Chapples Park at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The arrest comes just days after Ontario's police watchdog issued a scathing report that said Thunder Bay's force was replete with systemic racism towards Indigenous people.
Yellowhead's next court date is scheduled for Tuesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Murder victim's family speaks out against transfers to minimum-security prisons
- Online scam uses fake endorsements from media personalities to sell products
- Government delays controversial OPP commissioner appointment
- Thunder Bay police make arrest in Indigenous teen's death
- OPP commissioner asks court to force investigation into successor's hiring