Thunder Bay, Ont. police chief acquitted of all charges
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:49AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 12:43PM EST
The police chief of Thunder Bay, Ont., Jean-Paul Levesque, has been acquitted of all charges of breach of trust and attempting to obstruct justice.
A judge handed down the decision Thursday after hearing testimony in December.
Ontario Provincial Police charged Levesque last May after a five-month investigation, alleging he disclosed confidential information concerning the city's mayor, Keith Hobbs.
Levesque was charged after Thunder Bay police officers launched an investigation into Hobbs, who was an officer with the city's police force for 34 years until he went into politics in 2010, provincial police have said.
More to come…
Thunder Bay Police Chief JP Levesque acquitted on all charges. Applause broke out in the court. Outside he said he's "relieved and grateful" and ready to get back to work. @CTVNews— Jill Macyshon (@JillMacyshonCTV) January 25, 2018
