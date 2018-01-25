

CTVNews.ca Staff





The police chief of Thunder Bay, Ont., Jean-Paul Levesque, has been acquitted of all charges of breach of trust and attempting to obstruct justice.

A judge handed down the decision Thursday after hearing testimony in December.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Levesque last May after a five-month investigation, alleging he disclosed confidential information concerning the city's mayor, Keith Hobbs.

Levesque was charged after Thunder Bay police officers launched an investigation into Hobbs, who was an officer with the city's police force for 34 years until he went into politics in 2010, provincial police have said.

