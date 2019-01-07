'Through hell and back': Twins born in Kenya granted Canadian visas, father says
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 1:31PM EST
A Toronto man who was surprised to learn his children would not automatically become Canadian citizens says his new family has been granted permission to travel to Canada.
Joseph Tito travelled to Kenya last month to meet his newborn twin daughters, who were born via a surrogate.
Once he arrived in Africa, he learned that, because he was born outside Canada, his Canadian citizenship would not automatically be passed down to children also born outside the country.
Monday morning – more than one week after his first planned flight back to Canada – Tito said he had received visas for his daughters.
“After two months of being away from home, the thought of it brings tears to my eyes,” he said on Instagram.
“What a ride this has been, but at the end, like I said a million times, I would go through hell and back for these two precious beings.”
I'm going to Canada!!! Today I received the girl's Visas. My mom and I are so excited, and happy, and relieved, and and and... After 2 months of being of being away from home, the thought of it brings tears to my eyes. Being a first-time parent is overwhelming for everybody, but being away from the comfort of your home caring for 2 newborns has been tough. Everything happens for a reason right? Once I know the reason I'll be sure to let you know. OMG!!! I can't wait for fresh water, my bed, the baby swings, the bouncers, the girl's nursery that I spent so long building. Oh and Starbucks, God I miss Starbucks. What a ride this has been but at the end, like I said a million times, I would go through hell and back for these 2 precious beings. Toronto here we come!!! . . . . . . . . . #home #toronto #Canada #homeiswheretheheartis #titotwins #thedaddiaries #canadiandads #parenting #dadblogger #singlefather #dadsofinsta #singledad #daddysgirls #journeytofatherhood #twindad #torontoblogger #surrogacy #fatherhoodunplugged #prouddad #dadlife #fatherhoodthroughinstagram #parenthood_unveiled #surrogacyjourney #gayswithkids #ivf #twins #twinsofinstagram #gaydads #ivfjourney #lgbtq
