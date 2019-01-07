

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto man who was surprised to learn his children would not automatically become Canadian citizens says his new family has been granted permission to travel to Canada.

Joseph Tito travelled to Kenya last month to meet his newborn twin daughters, who were born via a surrogate.

Once he arrived in Africa, he learned that, because he was born outside Canada, his Canadian citizenship would not automatically be passed down to children also born outside the country.

Monday morning – more than one week after his first planned flight back to Canada – Tito said he had received visas for his daughters.

“After two months of being away from home, the thought of it brings tears to my eyes,” he said on Instagram.

“What a ride this has been, but at the end, like I said a million times, I would go through hell and back for these two precious beings.”