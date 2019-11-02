Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg has died
Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 6:04PM EDT
TORONTO -- A Winnipeg boy who was stabbed multiple times has died after being taken off life support by his family, CTV News has confirmed.
Three-year-old Hunter Haze Smith-Straight was in his bed when he was allegedly stabbed by his mother’s ex-boyfriend.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
