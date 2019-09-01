Three winning tickets share $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:11AM EDT
TORONTO -- The $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw will be shared by three winning ticket holders -- two in the Prairies and one in Ontario.
Each winning ticket is worth $3 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 4 will be approximately $5 million.
