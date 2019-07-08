Three teens charged with fraud after allegedly taking money from defunct nursing home
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 2:46PM EDT
PICTON, Ont. -- Police say three teenagers have been charged with fraud after allegedly taking money from the bank account of a nursing home in Picton, Ont., that closed seven years ago.
Provincial police say they began investigating after a complainant came forward to say she had been given an allegedly fraudulent cheque to deposit.
They say the cheque belonged to "Picton Manor," a nursing home that shut down in 2012.
Investigators say they found out that more than $10,000 had been drawn from that account by three suspects at three different banking institutions.
They say three males --a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old -- have been charged with fraud over $5,000.
They've also been charged with use of a forged document.
