Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after an Air Canada plane collided with a fuel truck on the tarmac at Toronto’s Pearson airport.

The incident happened at around 1:36 a.m. Friday morning while the aircraft was taxiing, according to a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Pearson.

“At 1:36a.m. an Air Canada Jazz aircraft came into contact with a Menzies fuel truck while taxiing on the apron,” Toronto Pearson tweeted.

“Airport emergency services responded. Passengers and crew evacuated safely to T1. The aircraft and vehicle were removed and no operational impact at the airport.”

---- With files from The Canadian Press