Three stolen puppies located and safely returned home
RCMP say the three missing puppies, seen here, were stolen from a farm in Estey's Bridge, N.B. on Tuesday. (Source: RCMP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 11:52AM EDT
Three unweaned puppies stolen from a New Brunswick have been found and returned to their owners.
RCMP in the province say the puppies were stolen from a farm in Estey's Bridge, approximately 18 kilometres north of Fredericton, in the early morning of April 3. Officers believe the alleged theft was the result of a break and enter.
Police say the puppies were found and were returned safely to their owners with assistance from the public.
Authorities had been concerned the puppies could become extremely sick or die if they were not located as they had not been weaned.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, but officers continue to investigate.
