BANFF, Alta. -- Three skiers were injured after being swept almost 100 metres in an avalanche in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says its visitor safety team responded to a satellite distress call around 11:30 a.m. on Monday from the trio, who were on the southeast side of Mount Patterson on the park's northern edge.

A report on the Avalanche Canada website says none of the three was buried.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Lesley Matheson says the skiers were hurt when the avalanche sent them tumbling down a steep gully.

She says one person with a minor head injury was transported by ground ambulance to hospital in Banff.