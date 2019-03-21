

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police say two people were stabbed and another injured in an assault at Brock University.

Niagara regional police say they were called to the school in St. Catharines, Ont., Thursday at about 8 p.m. for what was initially reported as a shooting.

Police spokesman Const. Phil Gavin says the three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial report indicated the third person was injured by what police believed to be a pellet gun, but Gavin later tweeted that the third person was injured in the struggle.

Police also initially reported that four suspects were seen fleeing the campus, but later said they were searching for two suspects.

Gavin says the weapons used in the assault have not been recovered by police.

"It is very early in the investigation but there are indications that this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing threat to safety," he tweeted.

"While students and stuff are free to move about @BrockUniversity we would ask them to stay clear of the police investigation."