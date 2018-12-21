

The Canadian Press





MILTON, Ont. -- Fire officials say three racehorses have died in a barn fire west of Toronto.

Milton Fire Chief Dave Pratt says they were called to Firstline Training Centre in Milton, Ont., around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

He believes the fire started at a front-end loader parked beside the barn and then spread quickly.

Pratt says he is proud of the firefighters and staff who worked quickly to save 32 horses.

He says five of those horses suffered burns and were taken to a veterinary hospital in Guelph, Ont.

Pratt says the fire was put out by 9 a.m. and the Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.