Three people suffer 'very serious' injuries in downtown Toronto shooting
Police investigate a shooting at Queen Street West and Peter Street Saturday June 30, 2018. (Darren Weir /CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 9:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 9:58PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say three people were injured in a shooting in the city's downtown Saturday evening.
It happened near the corner of Queen and Peter streets, where police say multiple shots were heard and several people ran from the scene.
Police tweeted Saturday night that the injuries suffered were "very serious," and in at least one case life-threatening.
They say two suspects were seen running away from the area, and they may have fled in a black SUV or white car.
The intersection is in the heart of Toronto's entertainment district and is full of bars and restaurants.
Police blocked off the area to traffic while they investigated.
