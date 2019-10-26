Three people missing after Manitoba plane crash
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:36PM EDT
LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS, Man. -- RCMP say they're searching for three people who were on a plane that crashed in a remote, fly-in community in eastern Manitoba.
Police said earlier that their detachment in Little Grand Rapids received a report Saturday morning that the aircraft had gone down approximately 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
They said witnesses told them the plane clipped a tree before going into the water.
Late Saturday afternoon, RCMP tweeted that plane debris was located in Family Lake near Little Grand Rapids and that three people are confirmed to have been on board at the time of the crash.
The tweet says a search continues on shore and in the water, and that the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be diving tomorrow.
Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris Krepski says the aircraft was a de Havilland Otter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.
