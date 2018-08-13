Three people injured after shooting at Toronto gas station: police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 10:01AM EDT
TORONTO -- Three people are in hospital after a shooting at a Toronto gas station early Monday morning.
Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. about the incident in a northwest neighbourhood (at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue).
They say one man was shot while pumping gas in the area while another man was found nearby with gunshot wounds.
Police say a woman also came to hospital with gunshot wounds.
They say all the injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
