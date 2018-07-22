

The Canadian Press





BELLEDUNE, N.B. -- Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in northeastern New Brunswick claimed the lives of three people and sent one other to hospital.

Northeast District RCMP say Bathurst officers responded to the collision on Highway 11 near Belledune, N.B., at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

They say a pickup truck carrying two people northbound crossed over into the oncoming lane and hit another pickup, which was hauling a trailer with two horses on board.

A 77-year-old female passenger from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., was in the northbound truck and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 73-year-old male driver was also taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The two men in the southbound truck, a 69-year-old and a 23-year-old, both from McKenzie Corner, N.B., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two horses did not survive.