

The Canadian Press





ANTIGONISH, N.S. -- RCMP are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that claimed three lives in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County.

Police said the three vehicle crash occurred late Saturday afternoon on Highway 104 in the community of Dagger Woods.

They said two people in one of the vehicles involved died at the scene.

The two occupants of another vehicle were taken to hospital in Antigonish where one later died and the other was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a person in the third vehicle was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

No names or other information was immediately released.