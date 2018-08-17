Three people dead after small plane goes down in Northwest Territories
Little Doctor Lake can be seen in the Northwest Territories in this photo taken on July 19, 2018. (Kathlene Calahan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 3:09PM EDT
FORT SIMPSON, N.W.T. -- The Transportation Safety Board says three people have died in a light plane crash at a remote Northwest Territories lake known for its spectacular scenery.
TSB spokesman Chris Krepski says a Cessna 206 plane operated by Simpson Air went down about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Little Doctor Lake near the North Nahanni River.
Damien Healy, a media spokesman for the N.W.T. Health Department, says the male pilot and a female passenger were flown to the Fort Simpson Health Centre, but were not hurt.
"Both survivors were assessed free of injuries by the physician and community health nurse," Healy said Friday.
They received counselling before being released, he said.
Safety board investigators from Edmonton were being sent to the crash site and were expected to arrive Saturday.
"We'll start to learn more with some time, as well as (by) being on the accident site to gather information and examine the aircraft, interview witnesses and gather information about the weather and any communications between air traffic control and the aircraft," Krepski said.
Simpson Air declined to comment.
Shane Thompson, the area's member of the legislature, said he had been in touch with staff from the company.
"They're pretty devastated," he told Cabin Radio in Yellowknife.
"I'm trying to be as supportive as I can with the people there. It has a huge impact on their lives."
Little Doctor Lake, about 100 kilometres west of Fort Simpson, is accessible only by float plane in the summer and draws visitors from around the world looking for a wilderness experience.
Simpson Air's website says it is a charter air service that offers adventure trips into the Mackenzie Mountains and the Nahanni National Park Reserve.
It also provides mail, cargo and grocery delivery, as well as medical, government and personal transportation to communities in the region.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian National Exhibition opens in Toronto amid labour dispute
- Vandals spray-paint statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal
- B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement won't recuse herself
- Case of women who climbed into crane cab in Toronto put over until next week
- Ottawa nanny charged in alleged assault of 2 children, police say