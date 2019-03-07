Four months after three people were found dead in a stolen pickup truck in southwestern Ontario, police have made three arrests in connection with their deaths.

Provincial police and police from the community of Six Nations, Ont., where the three victims lived, made the announcement Thursday afternoon at a press conference.

Although Michael Jamieson, Melissa Miller and Alan Porter were from Six Nations, their bodies were found 120 kilometres away from the reserve in Middlesex Centre, Ont., on Nov. 4, 2018. The truck they were in had been reported stolen.

Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. Friends have said she, Jamieson and Porter were close friends, and all three had young children.

Arrested in the case are three Six Nations residents – 36-year-old Nicholas Shipman, 30-year-old Thomas Bomberry and 32-year-old Jamie Beaver. Shipman has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, Bomberry with two and Beaver with one.

“It saddens me to know that people who call this area home have been charged with ending the lives of three fellow community members in such a tragic way,” acting Six Nations deputy police chief Darren Montour said at the press conference.

Police did not elaborate on the different numbers of charges laid against Shipman, Bomberry and Beaver while speaking to reporters Thursday. Court documents show that Bomberry is accused of killing Miller and Porter, but not Jamieson.

Also alleged in court records is that Jamieson, Miller and Porter were killed on or around Oct. 30, 2018 – nearly a week before their bodies were discovered.

Montour said that Shipman had been in police custody since Nov. 3, 2018, when he was arrested on an unrelated matter.

Kristen Bomberry, a 36-year-old Six Nations resident, was arrested last November on three counts of being an accessory to murder in connection with the deaths.

OPP Det. Ken Leppert declined Thursday to comment on “family relationships, either past or present” between the victims and the accused, or on how Jamieson, Miller and Porter were killed and what they believe the motive may have been, saying the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“We do believe there are people in the community who have information that may assist with the investigation but may have been reluctant to speak to police prior to today,” he said.

Leppert said the deaths of Jamieson, Miller and Porter were not being linked “at this time” to the case of Douglas Hill, a Six Nations resident whose body was found in Middlesex Centre in 2017 – near the spot where the pickup truck was discovered last November. Miller and Hill had been in a common-law relationship prior to Hill’s death.

Bomberry and Shipman appeared in court earlier this week. They remain in custody, with their next court appearances scheduled for May 9.

Beaver, who was only arrested on Thursday, was awaiting a bail hearing at the time of the press conference.