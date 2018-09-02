Three mutilated skunks found in Vancouver neigbourhood
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 11:10AM EDT
Three mutilated skunks have been discovered in the past two weeks in one Vancouver neighbourhood.
All three skunks have been found in the East Vancouver area. In all cases, small chunks of fur and skin appeared to have been cut out of the skunks’ bodies.
The latest discovery was made Saturday afternoon, Joanna Makowska, who found the animal, told CTV Vancouver.
Police and the B.C. SPCA are looking into the matter.
With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 20 years later: Memorial for Swissair Flight 111 crash
- Three mutilated skunks found in Vancouver neigbourhood
- Ontario man dies in possible drowning at campground
- Churchill residents hopeful railway deal will revitalize their shuttered port
- Visually impaired candidate hopes to make Quebec electoral history