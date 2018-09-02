

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three mutilated skunks have been discovered in the past two weeks in one Vancouver neighbourhood.

All three skunks have been found in the East Vancouver area. In all cases, small chunks of fur and skin appeared to have been cut out of the skunks’ bodies.

The latest discovery was made Saturday afternoon, Joanna Makowska, who found the animal, told CTV Vancouver.

Police and the B.C. SPCA are looking into the matter.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure