Three Mexican men hiding on train arrested at Canada-U.S. border
In this Thursday, May 23, 2013 photo, cars from Canada line up to cross into the U.S. in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 10:25AM EDT
BLAINE, Wash. -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say officers arrested three Mexican men as they crossed into the U.S. from Canada on a freight train carrying grain.
Agency spokesperson Renne Archer says the men ranging in age from 25 to 33 were arrested Sunday.
She says they were hiding in a rail car under garbage bags.
Archer says the men were processed for removal from the United States and then taken to the federal government's privately-run Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.
