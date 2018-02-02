Three killed in Quebec helicopter crash
Quebec police at the scene of a helicopter crash in Drummondville, Que., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 5:56AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 6:35AM EST
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Three people are dead following a helicopter crash Thursday night near Drummondville, Que.
Quebec provincial police say the aircraft went down in a field just north of the city at about 9 p.m.
The helicopter caught fire upon impact.
There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims, nor on what may have caused the crash.
More to come.
