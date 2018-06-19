Three injured after industrial explosion outside St. John's
Police investigate following an explosion in Mount Pearl, N.L., on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Holly McKenzie-Sutter)
Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:45AM EDT
MOUNT PEARL, N.L. -- Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in an industrial building outside St. John's, N.L.
Police say nine people were believed to be inside Trimac National Tank Services in Mount Pearl during the blast at 8:20 a.m. local time.
Const. Geoffrey Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says three people were taken to hospital, but he couldn't speak to the nature of their injuries.
Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says he lives about a kilometre from the Kyle Avenue business and felt the entire house shake.
Aker says the roof of the warehouse blew off, walls of the building were destroyed, there's insulation littered around the area, and the remnants of a tank appear to have landed in the parking lot.
Aker says he believes the business repairs commercial gas and oil tanks.
