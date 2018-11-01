Three Greens say they'll support Liberal throne speech in confidence vote
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant in Fredericton on Sept. 25, 2018. (James West / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 11:49AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- Three Green members of the New Brunswick legislature say they'll vote in favour of the Liberal government's throne speech Friday.
That leaves Liberal Premier Brian Gallant still needing one more opposition member to support his government to survive the confidence vote.
Green member Megan Mitton says the throne speech contains many items that will be good for her riding, while Kevin Arseneault says the wounds left by the shale gas issue in Elsipogtog and Kent North under a Conservative government have still not healed.
Green Leader David Coon expressed concerns with both the Liberals and Tories, but said outside the legislature today that he will support the Liberal speech.
The governing Liberals won just 21 seats during the September election -- one fewer than the Tories -- while the Greens and Peoples' Alliance each won three seats.
If the Liberals lose a confidence vote, it's expected the lieutenant-governor would ask the Tories to try to form government.
