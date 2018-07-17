

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Three members of the same family from Calgary have died and four others have been hospitalized following a tragic collision in Texas.

Early Saturday morning, Upinderjit and Jasleen Minhas were travelling with their three children and Upinderjit’s mother on a road trip to Houston, Tex. to visit relatives.

Just before 7 a.m., Upinderjit was driving the family’s minivan north of Amarillo, Tex. when it crossed over the centre line of the road. An oncoming transport truck was unable to avoid the minivan and struck it in a head-on collision, according to Texas police.

Nirmal Mehar Minhas, Upinderjit’s 68-year-old mother, and the youngest child, six-year-old Mehar Partap Minhas, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of the family and the truck driver were transported to hospital.

Upinderjit, 38, was in critical condition when he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery and later died that night. His wife Jasleen and their eight-year-old daughter were in non-life threatening condition when they arrived at the hospital. The eight-year-old girl has since been released.

The oldest 10-year-old daughter suffered a spinal injury and was airlifted to hospital where she has since undergone several surgeries.

The 57-year-old transport truck driver from Amarillo suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Relative Avi Jaswal said friends and family have travelled from Calgary and Toronto to be with Jasleen and her daughters in hospital.

“Everyone is really shocked,” she told CTV Calgary. “[it’s] just terrible.”

A funeral will be held in Texas this weekend for Upinderjit, Nirmal and Mehar. Another service will be held in a Sikh temple in Calgary in the coming weeks.

“The whole community is really saddened by it. Even in India, the (news) just got there so fast,” Jaswal said.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Shaun Frenette