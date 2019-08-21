

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





Three people are dead and at least 12 others have been injured following a fiery multi-vehicle collision in Alberta, forcing the partial closure of a major highway.

The collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 9 and Range Road 72 between the hamlet of Chinook and the village of Cereal -- approximately 300 kilometres east of Calgary.

RCMP said seven passenger vehicles and three semi-trailer trucks were involved in the collision.

“One of the semi-trucks was hauling fuel and the fuel ignited, causing several vehicles to catch fire. A second semi was hauling butane," RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday night.

According to police, the area was “consumed with flames.”

Two people in serious condition were flown by helicopter to Calgary hospital and others suffering from minor injuries were transported to health centres by ground ambulance.

An evacuation order was issued for the hamlet of Chinook, located approximately three kilometres from the collision, at 6:18 p.m. as a precautionary measure but was later cancelled.

“There is smoke and emergency crews in the area and caution must be used when travelling in the region,” an Alberta Emergency Alert said.

Evacuees were advised to go to an evacuation centre at the Youngstown Community Hall.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 8 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes at 9 p.m.

RCMP said motorists can expect the highway to remain impassible until Wednesday morning while a collision analyst investigates the scene.

"There will be a further delay while vehicles are towed and the highway is cleaned," said RCMP.

Traffic is being rerouted eastbound to Highway 884 and westbound to Highway 41.

Hazardous material teams will be on the scene to help with the cleanup, RCMP said.

Any witnesses who saw or were involved in the crash are being asked to attend the Legion in Oyen to speak with RCMP and Victim Services members.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

With files from CTV Calgary and The Canadian Press