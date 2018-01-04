

The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. - Provincial police say three people are dead and another has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 7 east of Toronto.

OPP Const. Rob Knight says officers responded to reports of a serious collision at about 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

Knight says a BMW and a Mercedes collided on Highway 7 and Sideroad 26.

He says three people were pronounced dead on scene and Ornge, the province's air ambulance, transported a critically injured person to a Toronto hospital.

Knight says the highway will be closed in the area during the investigation. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Police say there is no word yet on ages and gender of the victims.